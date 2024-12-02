D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

