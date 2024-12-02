Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Ingredion worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Ingredion stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,328 shares of company stock worth $1,649,741 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.