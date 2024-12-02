Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $205.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

