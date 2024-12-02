Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Dover Announces Dividend

Shares of DOV opened at $205.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $139.93 and a one year high of $208.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

