Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 291,600 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,257.52. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 194,569 shares valued at $3,433,319. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -288.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

