The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

