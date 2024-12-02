Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $17,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,635,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,281,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.