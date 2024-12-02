Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 25 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,251.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,345.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,068.33 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

