Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,280,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,559,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,071,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 380,154 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $31.04 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,770 shares of company stock worth $1,826,606 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.