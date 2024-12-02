Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 14,673 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 180.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,160 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 69.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $11.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

