Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,493 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,783,000 after buying an additional 2,749,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,910 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 139.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 55.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 228.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.