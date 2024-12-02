Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 476 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,985.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,020.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

