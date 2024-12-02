Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

