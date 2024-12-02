Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 311.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

