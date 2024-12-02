Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

