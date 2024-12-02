Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,976 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,322.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 314.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $80.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.