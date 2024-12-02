Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $23.41 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

