Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Stock Down 0.5 %
CPRI opened at $23.41 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.