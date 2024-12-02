Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CWST stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

