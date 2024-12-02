Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 87.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CMC opened at $61.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Metals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.