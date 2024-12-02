Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 87.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $61.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.