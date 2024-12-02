Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.