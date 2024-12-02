Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 109 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $285.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.00. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $324.99.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

