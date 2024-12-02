Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 106 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $133.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

