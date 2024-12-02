Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.