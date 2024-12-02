Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,821 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.63 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.