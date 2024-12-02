The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 785,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.52 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

