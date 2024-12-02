Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 57 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at $115,290,296.22. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,334 shares of company stock worth $16,379,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $249.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.70. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.39 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

