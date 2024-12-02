Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,419 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.2 %

RPRX stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

