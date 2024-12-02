Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 67,975 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,975 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

