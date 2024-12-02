Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $153,682.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $796,400.07. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,478 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

