Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Upwork by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 133.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 16.1% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $464,067.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,098,823.73. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $145,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,294 shares in the company, valued at $20,600.48. This trade represents a 87.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,808 shares of company stock worth $2,501,163 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.