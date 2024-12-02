Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.