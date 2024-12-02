Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.99 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 115,813 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,422,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 132.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 543,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.