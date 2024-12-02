Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

