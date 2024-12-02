Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

