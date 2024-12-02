Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CNQ stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

