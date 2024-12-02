Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Shares of DLR opened at $195.69 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

