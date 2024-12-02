Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $564,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 949,278 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

