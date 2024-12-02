Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco by 850.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.