Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.