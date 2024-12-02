Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

