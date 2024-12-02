IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IN8bio Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of INAB stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.82% of IN8bio worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

