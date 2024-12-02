Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $19,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,160.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 405,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 294,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 919,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0674 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

