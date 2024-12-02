Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 33.8% in November

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 159,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

