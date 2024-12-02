Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.