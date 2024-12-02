Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 45.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

