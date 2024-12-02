D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.98 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

