Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

