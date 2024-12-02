Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $386.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

