Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

