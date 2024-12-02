D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in F5 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

F5 stock opened at $250.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.